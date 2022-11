This 1 Division of Northrop Grumman Is Leading the Charge. Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Defense giant Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) closed out last week with a 5% gain after reporting third-quarter earnings Thursday morning. But there's only one reason why Northrop stock scored any gains whatsoever: space.You see, Northrop's numbers last week weren't exactly great. Overall, sales grew 3% year over year to an even $9 billion. Earnings, however, declined 11% year over year to just $5.89 per share, yielding what stock market experts like to call a "mixed quarter" -- one number up, the other down. And when broken into component parts, even Northrop's "up" number was mostly down:Continue reading