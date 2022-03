This 1 Innovation Could Disrupt Pfizer and Moderna's Vaccine Supremacy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not news that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are the undisputed winners of the race to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer expects to make around $32 billion this year from sales of Comirnaty, whereas Moderna expects roughly $19 billion from sales of Spikevax.But those financial successes may prove short-lived if a competitor can invent a vaccine that's more convenient and more protective. In fact, candidates are already in the works which could shatter the duopoly's dominance. Here's why that matters for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading