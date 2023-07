This 1 Innovation Could Make These 2 Biotechs Soar by 2030

What does "off-the-shelf" mean to you in the context of advanced cancer treatments? If you said something along the lines of "a therapy that doesn't need lots of customization for each patient before being used," you're on the right track.For biotechs like Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), developing oncology therapies that fit the bill of being off-the-shelf is a very complicated bioengineering problem that's worth a huge amount of money to solve. And if their results are to be believed, they're in the process of solving it.Here's what you need to know about how they're doing it and why that matters for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel