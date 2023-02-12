|
12.02.2023 11:20:00
This 1 Key Figure Shows Apple Stock's Growth Potential
As one of the largest, best-known companies in the world, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is often top of mind for investors. After all, being an Apple shareholder over the long term has been a market-beating investment. Over the past three, five, and 10 years, Apple stock has handily outpaced the S&P 500.But with a market cap north of $2 trillion, posting impressive-enough growth to continue to reward shareholders could become more difficult. However, there was one number in the most recent earnings call that could be the secret to Apple's continued success. Let's see why it matters.When Apple reported its first quarter 2023 results recently, the results demonstrated the headwinds the company has been facing. The headline number was that revenue fell 6% year over year (YOY), which was the first time Apple had seen a YOY revenue decline in nearly four years. The numbers didn't get much better, with every segment other than iPad and services (all the subscription revenue) also seeing a YOY decline.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
