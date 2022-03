This 1 New Threat Could Punish Moderna Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite being hot off $18.5 billion in revenue from sales of its coronavirus vaccine last year, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) might just have trouble brewing. On Feb. 28, Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) initiated a lawsuit against Moderna, claiming that the company had infringed on several patents with its Spikevax vaccine. In particular, Arbutus took issue with the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used as a drug delivery system for Moderna's jabs. Though it's unclear exactly what terms or how much money Arbutus is looking for with the lawsuit, investors can assume that the threat to Moderna is real. And if the company is forced to settle, it could potentially be for quite a mighty sum -- here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading