09.02.2022 16:21:00
This 1 Number Could Supercharge Pfizer Stock by 40% or More
Since developing its globally best-selling coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, which was worth an estimated $36.7 billion in 2021, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been hard at work to make another billion-dollar coronavirus medicine. In late December of 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its antiviral pill Paxlovid an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), and commercialization is already in full swing. The company plans to make as many as 120 million courses of treatment this year.But how much will sales of the pills be worth, and how much will that lift the stock price? The answer to both of these questions is "probably quite a lot." Here's why.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
