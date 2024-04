This 1 Number May Ensure Eli Lilly's Dominance in the Weight Loss Drug Market

Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) shares have soared over the past year as the company grew its presence in what could become a $100 billion drug market. The company sells two drugs prescribed for weight loss -- Mounjaro and Zepbound -- and they're likely to become long-term blockbusters.Lilly and peer Novo Nordisk, which sells a pair of similar drugs, dominate this market, though others, from small biotechs to big pharma players, aim to launch products in the coming years. But one number in particular may ensure Lilly's dominance in this world of weight loss drugs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel