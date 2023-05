This 1 Overlooked Cybersecurity Stock Continues to Execute on Its Highly Profitable Growth Opportunities

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A lot has been said about the need for new cybersecurity services as cloud computing gobbles up more of global IT infrastructure. And it's true. The cloud -- data and apps housed in a remote data center accessed via the internet -- indeed necessitates a new way to play defense.But that doesn't mean the cybersecurity incumbents are dead in the water. Case in point, "old" Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) continues to exceed expectations, like "old" LeBron James making another title run at the ripe age of 38. Fortinet isn't struggling in this new era of the cloud. Far from it, this often overlooked cybersecurity name continues to execute on its growth goals and is generating tons of profit. Is the stock still a buy?Fortinet once again proved it isn't a former darling of some bygone era. It blew away its own financial expectations for the first quarter, with year-over-year revenue growth of 32% to $1.26 billion.Continue reading