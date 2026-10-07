NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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07.10.2026 12:30:00
This 1 Quote in Anthropic's IPO Prospectus Should Have AI Investors Buying More Nvidia Stock
One of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2026 could be coming shortly: Anthropic. Anthropic is an artificial intelligence (AI) lab that makes the Claude family of large language models. Anthropic has emerged as one of the leading companies in this area, and the market has been clamoring for it to go public for a while. Some estimates value the IPO at as much as $2 trillion, which is a very expensive price tag for how much the company generates and how much money it's losing. However, there will still be a large chunk of investors who buy in at the IPO. This may cause a short-term rally, but after that, the stock may need to show some profitability improvements to be considered a great long-term pick.
However, one statement in the leaked Anthropic prospectus drives me to conclude that investors should be buying up stocks of computing unit suppliers. The leader in this segment is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and it looks like it could be a great stock to buy now based on these comments from Anthropic.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
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|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
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|NVIDIA Outperform
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|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
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|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Deutsche Bank AG
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|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
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