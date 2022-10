This 1 Risk Just Increased for Airbnb Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The worldwide travel facilitator has been thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand for travel. However, this risk could thwart Airbnb 's (NASDAQ: ABNB) excellent progress. This video will detail that risk. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 1, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 4, 2022.Continue reading