This 1 Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner of the 2022 Bear Market

This year has not been kind to investors. Seemingly every asset is down considerably, leaving investors few places to hide from the shellacking. For those brave enough to jump in and start buying the dip, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) might be one of the biggest winners in the aftermath of the current bear market. The worldwide travel facilitator is thriving as folks are taking long-delayed vacations. Revenge travel, as some call it in the industry, is surging after consumers were forced to stay indoors longer than they would have liked. Meanwhile, Airbnb's stock is down 57% off its highs. The mismatch between its prospects and price could offer investors an excellent opportunity to capitalize. Airbnb's recovery from the slowdown during lockdowns started in earnest in the June quarter of 2021, when revenue exploded by 298% from the same quarter the year before. The momentum has continued, growing by 67%, 78%, and 70% year over year in the following three quarters. Continue reading