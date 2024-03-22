|
22.03.2024 10:00:00
This 1 Stock Is the Third-Biggest Holding in Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway's $371 Billion Portfolio. Time to Buy?
Berkshire Hathaway is a huge conglomerate headed up by the great Warren Buffett. Although Berkshire has its hands in numerous industries, like insurance, energy, and railroads, individual investors care most about the companies held in its $371 billion public equities portfolio.Look through the dozens of holdings and you'll see that American Express (NYSE: AXP) is the third-largest position in the portfolio. The credit card and banking giant has been a Buffett favorite for a long time, perhaps making it a so-called forever holding for him.Berkshire owns 20.9% of this top financial company's shares outstanding today. But is now the right time to buy American Express for your own portfolio?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
