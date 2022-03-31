|
31.03.2022 13:02:00
This 1 Tax Strategy Could Help You Become a Millionaire at Work
If you're on the fence about contributing to your workplace retirement plan, you may have a change of heart after you realize the tax benefits you can gain. Fidelity reported an increase in 401(k) millionaires during the pandemic, and you could be next in line if you tap into a simple tax strategy. It can work miracles on your tax return and can motivate you in new ways. Here's a different way of thinking about your 401(k) that could accelerate your way to your million-dollar retirement nest egg. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
