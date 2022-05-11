|
11.05.2022 12:30:00
This 1 Thing Could Make Novavax a Vaccine Leader
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) reached a pretty big milestone in the first quarter: The biotech company posted its first profit as a commercial-stage company. That's after more than 35 countries authorized the vaccine. And Novavax has delivered more than 42 million doses worldwide so far.Still, two elements in the earnings report this week disappointed investors. Novavax's profit fell short of analysts' expectations. And the company said it hasn't yet received an order from Gavi. This is an organization that provides equitable access to vaccines. The advance purchase agreement with Gavi calls for Novavax to deliver 350 million doses. And, of course, entering the market a year later than vaccine leaders Pfizer and Moderna represents a headwind. But in the long-term, Novavax may have what it takes to become a leader in the market. That's because of one particular element.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
