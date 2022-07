This 10%-Yielding Energy Stock Couldn't Be on a Much Stronger Foundation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Units of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) have fallen nearly 20% from their recent peak. That sell-off has helped push the master limited partnership's (MLP) distribution yield up over 10% after factoring in its recent 5% increase. Usually, a double-digit yield is a sign of distress. However, that couldn't be further from the truth for Crestwood. Instead, it's an increasingly attractive option for investors seeking a big-time passive income stream.Crestwood Equity Partners recently reported its second-quarter results, providing investors with another glimpse into its financial profile. The MLP generated $180 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). That's 23% above the prior year period, fueled by its recent acquisition of Oasis Midstream, strong producer activity, and robust commodity prices, which more than offset a $13 million hit from winter weather in a key basin.