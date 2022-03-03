|
03.03.2022 14:15:00
This 4.2%-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Has Powerful Growth Ahead
Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A) recently capped a tremendous year by reporting solid fourth-quarter results. That enabled the clean-power producer to deliver full-year financial performance ahead of its guidance, giving it the power to grow its dividend near the upper-end of its target range.Meanwhile, it has plenty of fuel to continue growing its dividend -- which yields an attractive 4.2% -- at a high-end rate for the next several years. Here's what's powering its ability to increase the payout.Clearway Energy generated $35 million of cash available for distribution (CAFD) in the fourth quarter, up 16.7% year over year. That pushed its full-year total to $336 million, 13.9% above 2020's level, and higher than the initial forecast for $325 million of CAFD.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!