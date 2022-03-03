This 4.2%-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Has Powerful Growth Ahead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A) recently capped a tremendous year by reporting solid fourth-quarter results. That enabled the clean-power producer to deliver full-year financial performance ahead of its guidance, giving it the power to grow its dividend near the upper-end of its target range.Meanwhile, it has plenty of fuel to continue growing its dividend -- which yields an attractive 4.2% -- at a high-end rate for the next several years. Here's what's powering its ability to increase the payout.Clearway Energy generated $35 million of cash available for distribution (CAFD) in the fourth quarter, up 16.7% year over year. That pushed its full-year total to $336 million, 13.9% above 2020's level, and higher than the initial forecast for $325 million of CAFD.Continue reading