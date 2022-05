This 401(k) Investment Could Be Your Best Bet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You'll need income outside of Social Security to manage your living costs during retirement. That's where your personal savings come in. And if you have access to a 401(k) plan, you have a prime opportunity to grow a lot of wealth.The great thing about 401(k) plans is that they come with generous annual contribution limits -- $20,500 for workers under 50, and $27,000 for those aged 50 and over. Furthermore, many 401(k)s include an employer matching incentive which doesn't count toward your annual contribution limit, so that's an extra opportunity to sock funds away for the future.But the money you put into your 401(k) shouldn't sit there in cash for years on end. If you go that route, you're not going to enjoy much growth.