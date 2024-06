This 401(k) Move Could Put an Extra $500,000 in Your Pocket by the Time You Retire

The average worker believes they'll need about $1.46 million to retire comfortably, according to a recent Northwestern Mutual survey. But for many people, that may seem unachievable. Even for those with high incomes, it can be a challenge.Fortunately, many workers can still supercharge their savings by investing wisely and taking advantage of one key perk. Used consistently, it could boost the average worker's 401(k) balance by more than $500,000.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel