This 5.8% Hyper-Yield Dividend Stock Is Great for Retirees

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) has paid shareholders for a long, long time; it's a Dividend Aristocrat -- and nearly a Dividend King -- with 47 years of steady dividend growth. But today, the stock's dividend yield is nearly 6%, its highest ever, implying the market is worried about the company's ability to keep paying.But don't fear. The facts show strong evidence that investors, especially retirees, can buy Walgreens in confidence and continue cashing those generous dividend checks. Here is what you need to know.Walgreens has a long history as a pharmacy store chain with roughly 8,900 retail locations across the United States. The stock's dividend growth streak, spanning nearly five decades, is a testament to its longevity. And its merger with Boots in late 2014 has now made it a worldwide company. That event also caused the company's debt load to swell, though that's steadily come down.Continue reading