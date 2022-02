This 5G Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors surprisingly pressed the panic button after Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) released its fiscal 2022 third-quarter results on Feb. 2, with share prices of the chipmaker falling 10% following the earnings release.However, Qorvo's price drop is a great opportunity for savvy investors looking to buy a 5G stock. That's because the company's chips are used by leading 5G smartphone OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) such as Apple, Samsung, and major Chinese companies that are currently dominating this market.More importantly, Qorvo's latest results and guidance indicate that the company is all set to step on the gas following a disappointing holiday quarter that hurt its sales on account of supply chain constraints. Let's take a closer look at Qorvo's results and see why buying this stock right now could turn out to be a smart move.