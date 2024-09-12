|
12.09.2024 13:06:00
This 5%-Yielding Passive-Income Stock Just Increased Its Dividend for the 108th Straight Quarter (and There's Plenty More to Come)
Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a dividend-paying machine. The real estate investment trust (REIT) recently declared its 108th consecutive quarterly dividend increase. That raise was its 127th since going public in 1994 and continued the REIT's 30-year streak of raising its dividend at least once a year. The company has grown its payout by a 4.3% compound annual rate during that time. The company's latest dividend increase pushed its dividend yield a little bit further above the 5% mark. It undoubtedly won't be its last raise. Here's what makes the REIT such a great way to collect passive income from real estate.Realty Income's mission is to deliver dependable monthly dividends to its investors that steadily increase over time, and it has certainly done that over the years. A major factor driving the dependability of its dividend is its durable real estate portfolio.
