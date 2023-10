This 6.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has Set Its Sights on a $2 Trillion Market Opportunity

Realty Income (NYSE: O) has a remarkable growth track record. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has delivered positive earnings-per-share growth in 26 of its 27 years as a publicly traded company. Meanwhile, it has increased its 6.3%-yielding dividend every single year.Acquisitions are the REIT's primary growth driver at about two-thirds of its total earnings growth. It has a long growth runway ahead, which it continues to lengthen by expanding into new property types. A big one it has started targeting more recently is the $2 trillion consumer-centric medical real estate market.Realty Income defines consumer-centric medical real estate as stand-alone properties that provide healthcare products or services to humans or animals. This property category includes pharmacies, dialysis centers, eye care, dental care, pediatric care, and pet supplies and services.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel