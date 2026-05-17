Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
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17.05.2026 18:15:00
This 7.2% Yield Is Safe and On Stronger Ground Than It Seems
Consumer buying habits are shifting in a healthier direction. Inflation has been rising, in part due to high energy prices. And consumers are increasingly tightening their budgets. Food makers like Conagra (NYSE: CAG) and General Mills (NYSE: GIS) are facing a challenging business backdrop.That helps explain why the price of both stocks is down materially. And why their dividend yields are shockingly high, sitting at 9.9% for Conagra and 7.2% for General Mills. Of the two, General Mills is probably the better choice for dividend lovers. But a comparison of the two companies will help explain why.Conagra has taken material one-time charges over the past three quarters, pushing its earnings through the first nine months of fiscal 2026 deep into negative territory. As a result, the payout ratio is negative, meaning the food maker's earnings don't cover the dividend. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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