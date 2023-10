This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Continues to Prove Its Payout Is on Rock-Solid Ground

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) currently offers one of the highest-yielding dividends in the S&P 500 at 7.7%. Dividend yields that high often signal that a payout is at a greater risk of being cut.However, that's not the case with Verizon's payout. That was evident from the telecom giant's third-quarter report, which shows it's a cash-generating machine.Verizon has generated $28.8 billion in cash flow from operations through the first nine months of this year. That was a little more than a 2% improvement from the same period last year. However, capital spending has decreased significantly, falling from $15.8 billion to $14.2 billion. As a result, the company's free cash flow has increased by $2.2 billion to $14.6 billion. Verizon has produced more free cash flow in the first nine months of 2023 than it did in all of 2022. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel