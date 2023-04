This 7%-Yielding Dividend Has the Fuel to Keep Growing Until at Least 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) offers investors a big-time payout that yields 7%. What makes that dividend even more attractive is that it steadily grows. The Canadian energy infrastructure behemoth has increased its payout for 28 straight years. That's one of the longest streaks in the energy sector.The company's payout seems likely to keep growing for several more years. Enbridge has a growing pipeline of development projects primarily focused on a lower carbon future to power its growth. It recently unveiled another sizable project, giving investors more visibility into its long-term growth prospects.Enbridge is partnering with Yara International to develop a world-scale low-carbon blue ammonia production facility (blue fuels are those produced in conjunction with carbon capture and sequestration to reduce emissions). They intend to build the proposed facility at the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center in Corpus Christi, TX.