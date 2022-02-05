|
05.02.2022 15:47:00
This 8.7%-Yielding MLP Is Back on the Distribution Growth Train
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the way in which governments responded sent shockwaves through the energy sector. MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), a midstream player with material exposure to oil and refined products, chose to hold its distribution steady through that uncertain period. Now that the world is getting back toward some semblance of normal, however, distribution growth has returned. Here's a quick look at the partnership and the safety of its still-generous yield.The truth is MPLX didn't have a particularly bad year in 2020, as the midstream master limited partnership (MLP) was able to increase both adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and distributable cash flow. Looking at adjusted EBITDA, its logistics and storage business did a little better in 2020 while its gathering and processing division did a little worse. That makes sense given that drilling slowed down and demand for fuels slid, leaving more in storage.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MLP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
15:47
|This 8.7%-Yielding MLP Is Back on the Distribution Growth Train (MotleyFool)
|
31.01.22
|DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
31.01.22
|DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP SE rechnet für 2021 mit EBIT deutlich über Markterwartung (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP anticipates EBIT 2021 to significantly exceed market expectations (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|MLP SE : MLP anticipates EBIT 2021 to significantly exceed market expectations (Investegate)
|
24.01.22
|DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)