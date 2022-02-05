This 8.7%-Yielding MLP Is Back on the Distribution Growth Train

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the way in which governments responded sent shockwaves through the energy sector. MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), a midstream player with material exposure to oil and refined products, chose to hold its distribution steady through that uncertain period. Now that the world is getting back toward some semblance of normal, however, distribution growth has returned. Here's a quick look at the partnership and the safety of its still-generous yield.The truth is MPLX didn't have a particularly bad year in 2020, as the midstream master limited partnership (MLP) was able to increase both adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and distributable cash flow. Looking at adjusted EBITDA, its logistics and storage business did a little better in 2020 while its gathering and processing division did a little worse. That makes sense given that drilling slowed down and demand for fuels slid, leaving more in storage.