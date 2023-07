This 9.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Continues to Hold Out Hope

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has been trying to convert its Lake Charles terminal to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility for years. It has faced a series of setbacks, including challenging market conditions, the loss of a key partner, and regulatory issues. However, despite all those problems, it continues to press on with the project.It recently secured three more contracts supporting the proposed export facility. That puts it another step closer to approving the project, which would boost its future cash flows to support its 9.5%-yielding distribution to investors.Energy Transfer has signed three non-binding agreements to sell LNG from its proposed Lake Charles export facility in Louisiana: