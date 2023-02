This Ad Tech Stock Could Win Big From Microsoft's ChatGPT Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) has been a surprising winner in the ad tech industry in recent years. In fact, according to the company, it was the only one of 52 ad tech stocks to post a gain in 2022.The Israel-based, small-cap company has gained market share thanks to innovative premium advertising products and its intelligent hub, which efficiently connects ad buyers and sellers. That strength was on display in the company's recent earnings report. Fourth-quarter revenue rose 33% to $209.7 million, driving adjusted earnings per share up 45% to $0.90. Both numbers easily beat analyst estimates.Continue reading