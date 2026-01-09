Parts Aktie

Parts für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.01.2026 15:46:50

This Adviser Walked Away From an $11 Million Auto Parts Stock Down 8% This Past Year

On Thusday, Goodman Financial Corp disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), exiting 355,108 shares in a transaction estimated at $10.85 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing releaesd Thursday, Goodman Financial Corp sold its entire holding of 355,108 shares in LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ). The estimated value of the trade was approximately $10.85 million. Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Parts Holding Europe SAS

mehr Nachrichten