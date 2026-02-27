NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
27.02.2026 20:59:35
This Advisor Added $3.33 Million to a Bond Position to Balance Nvidia and Apple Holdings
On February 6, 2026, Larson Financial Group LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it bought 61,408 shares of JBND in the fourth quarter, an estimated $3.33 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing dated February 6, 2026, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holding in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSE:JBND) by 61,408 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the additional shares purchased was $3.33 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $3.27 million, a figure that reflects both the share addition and price movement.The fund is designed to deliver consistent total returns above its benchmark by leveraging the expertise of JPMorgan’s portfolio managers to dynamically allocate across bond sectors and maturities. Its competitive dividend yield and transparent structure make it suitable for institutional investors seeking diversified, actively managed bond exposure in a liquid ETF wrapper.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
