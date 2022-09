This Agtech Disruptor Just Saw a Nearly 40% Jump in Sales

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Combining modern agriculture with bleeding-edge technology, AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) grows produce indoors with the help of AI and robotics. The company saw an upsurge in sales in Q2 and has ambitious plans to rapidly expand operations.In order to reach its growth objectives, AppHarvest must first contend with supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures, all while managing its mounting debt.AppHarvest differentiates itself from traditional agribusinesses with its technology. The company's state-of-the-art facilities embody the latest in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and can harvest crops nearly year-round, minimally impacted by weather events or seasonal changes.Continue reading