|
27.07.2023 12:03:00
This AI Beauty and Wellness Stock Just Hit the Markets. Should You Buy Oddity Stock?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of today's buzzwords. The truth, however, is that many companies have been using AI in various forms for decades. What's going on today is that companies are going beyond traditional AI and machine learning capabilities -- which inform functions like product recommendations and delivery systems -- and using next-level AI technology. Beauty and wellness company Oddity Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) is a company with high-tech AI capabilities in a niche industry that had its initial public offering (IPO) last week. Let's check it out and see if Oddity should make it into your stock portfolio.Oddity seems like an odd name for a beauty company, but this is its brand differentiation. The company says odd is "unconstrained" and "never fits in." The company's messaging is all about not being afraid to be who you are and not holding back. Oddity is as much a tech company as it is a beauty company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
