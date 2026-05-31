Tesla Aktie
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31.05.2026 05:21:00
This AI Chip Giant Quietly Became Worth More Than Tesla, and Many Investors Still Overlook It
While Nvidia and Tesla dominate the headlines, another company has quietly joined them at the very top. As of this writing, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is worth about $2.1 trillion -- nearly half a trillion dollars more than Tesla, and one of only a handful of companies ever to reach that mark. Yet for a business this size, it draws a fraction of the attention. Its products don't sit in driveways or living rooms; they sit deep inside the data centers that train and run artificial intelligence (AI). And that is exactly where the money is flowing.Broadcom has quietly become the most important AI chip company after Nvidia, the world's most valuable company. The stock is up about 85% over the past year and recently touched a record high, far outpacing the S&P 500. The question is whether the overlooked giant still has room to run -- or whether the market has finally caught up to it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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