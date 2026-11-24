Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares plummeted 38% to $27 in after-hours trading Tuesday after the chipmaker warned that a worldwide memory shortage is hurting demand for its products. Nasdaq halted trading in the stock at 4:01 p.m. ET ahead of the news.

Ambarella makes low-power chips that run artificial intelligence directly on devices such as security cameras, car safety systems, drones and dashcams. Revenue for the third quarter, which ended Oct. 31, rose 6% to $115.2 million, while adjusted earnings rose to $0.28 per share from $0.27 a year earlier.

But what spooked investors were the projections: For the fourth quarter, which ends Jan. 31, Ambarella expects revenue of $70 million to $75 million. That's a drop of 35% to 39% from the quarter it just reported.

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