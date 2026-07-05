NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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05.07.2026 10:30:00
This AI Chip Stock Just Signed Massive Deals With 3 Hyperscalers, and It Still Looks Like a Great Buy Right Now (Hint: Not Nvidia or Intel)
Ever since OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022, the AI industry has been characterized by ever-growing demand for compute. That demand has taken several forms over the years.First, massive data centers required as many GPUs as they could find, leading to a boom in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) sales. Then, GPUs required more and more high-bandwidth memory. In the age of agentic AI, many developers see a growing need for CPUs, like those from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).One company is making the most of its opportunity, recently signing three massive deals with hyperscalers. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) expects to grow its data center chip business from practically nothing last year to $15 billion by 2029. And it's off to a strong start.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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