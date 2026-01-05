Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
06.01.2026 00:51:00
This AI Cloud Specialist Is Poised for a Decade of Explosive Growth
Looking for the next decade-long winner from the AI (artificial intelligence) revolution? AI data cloud specialist Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a good bet. As companies continue rebuilding their data stacks so they can train models and deploy AI features, Snowflake's cloud-based platform for data management and data sharing is a vital tool.Take it from Snowflake's CEO: "As every company transforms to embrace the AI era, Snowflake remains at the center of today's AI revolution," Sridhar Ramaswamy said in the company's most recent earnings call.To his end, the tech company's revenue has been soaring -- and growth will likely remain impressive for years to come, as Snowflake looks like it's still in the early innings of benefiting from the AI boom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
