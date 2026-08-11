Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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11.08.2026 10:35:00

This AI Cloud Stock Is Obliterating Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet With a 1-Year Return of 275%. Is It Still a Buy?

The cloud computing industry is dominated by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet's Google Cloud, and all three companies are currently spending hundreds of billions of dollars to build highly specialized data centers as they battle for artificial intelligence (AI) supremacy.But a tiny $14 billion cloud company called DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) is taking the fight to those giants and has captured a valuable slice of the AI market. In fact, its stock has exploded higher by 275% over the last 12 months, obliterating Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, which have returned an average of just 31%. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

A-1 Limited Registered Shs 4,75 -3,65% A-1 Limited Registered Shs
Alphabet C (ex Google) 305,15 -0,88% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 238,55 -1,04% Amazon
Microsoft Corp. 435,05 -0,87% Microsoft Corp.

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