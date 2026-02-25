Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
25.02.2026 11:45:00
This AI Company's CEO Says Its Stock Is a Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity, and He's Putting $3 Million of His Own Money Into It
There are a lot of reasons an executive might sell shares in their own company; there's only one reason they'd buy the stock. Insider buying can be a strong signal of management's confidence that a company's stock is undervalued by the market and should prompt investors to take a closer look.That's why Bill McDermott's plan to purchase $3 million of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is worth noting. A recent SEC filing shows McDermott's plans to buy those shares on Feb. 27, the earliest date possible he can buy new shares without having to return any profits on previous sales of the stock to shareholders. Additionally, a handful of other executives cancelled all of their upcoming automated stock sales. McDermott said, "This is a once-in-a-generation moment with ServiceNow."The news of McDermott's purchase plan comes after ServiceNow's stock price declined considerably at the start of the year, along with many other software stocks. Here's why McDermott might be right.
