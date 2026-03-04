Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
04.03.2026 02:00:00
This AI Data Center REIT Just Guided for Its First $10 Billion Revenue Year. Is It a Buy for 2026?
There's no denying that computing technology powerhouse Nvidia and all of its hardware peers led the way during the earliest part of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. As the business matures, however, it's also changing.It's not just new leaders emerging, either. New kinds of leaders are emerging as well. Physical hardware isn't inspiring investors like it used to. AI data centers are the hot opportunity now, but they're a whole different kind of business and might best serve investors with a whole different kind of business model and business structure.To this end, investors on the hunt for their next must-have AI trade might want to consider a stake in real estate investment trust Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) following its recent full-year revenue guidance of more than $10 billion, up 10% from last year's top line. While this growth pace isn't exactly heroic, it's apt to be sustainable for a long, long time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
