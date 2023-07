This AI Data Center Startup Stock Is Hot, but Is It Really a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Hype surrounding AI is heating up, ignited by generative artificial intelligence (AI) app ChatGPT late in 2022 and cemented by the booming sales Nvidia is enjoying for its leading semiconductor systems.The jury is still out whether this hype is a bubble waiting to crash and burn or merely a media frenzy overlaying real economic and business growth that will normalize at some point. Given that AI systems have been around for decades and are already pervasive, I believe this is more temporary hype than bubble.Nevertheless, that doesn't mean pockets of the stock market haven't reached ridiculous levels. AI data center start-up Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a case in point.Continue reading