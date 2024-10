This AI Giant Just Broke Through the $1 Trillion Market Cap Barrier: Here's What Comes Next

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) just reached rarified air. The semiconductor giant -- known as TSMC -- just surpassed a market cap of $1 trillion after reporting phenomenal growth for the third quarter. Excluding state-owned enterprises, this is the ninth company in the world to reach a market value above $1 trillion. Benefitting directly from growing spending on artificial intelligence (AI) computer chips, TSMC is dominating the semiconductor foundry market and is showing no signs of slowing down. Here's what might come next for the stock.TSMC is the only company in the world that can manufacture ultrafast computer chips with the smallest transistor length. These 3- and 5-nanometer "nodes" made up around half of the company's revenue in the third quarter, which shows the high prices and surging demand computer chip companies have for these products. Due to this demand, TSMC is now forecasting 30% revenue growth in U.S. dollar terms for 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool