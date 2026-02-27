Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.02.2026 15:00:00
This AI Infrastructure Stock Grew 176% Last Year. Is It Too Late to Buy in 2026?
Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks have been on a roll over the past few years, driven by massive investments in data centers that have supercharged the growth of several companies in this sector.From chip designers to foundries to power companies to server manufacturers, the huge AI data center spending has been a tailwind across multiple verticals. Networking component manufacturers have also benefited from investments in AI infrastructure. That's not surprising, as AI data centers require fast networking and high bandwidths to transport large datasets quickly. This ensures that slow transmission speeds don't hamstring model training and inference applications.This explains why shares of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), a provider of high-speed optical networking components and data center interconnect (DCI) products, shot up 176% in 2025. But will this AI stock be able to sustain its momentum in 2026, or should investors consider booking profits and look elsewhere to capitalize on the AI infrastructure market's momentum?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!