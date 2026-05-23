Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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23.05.2026 14:15:00
This AI Infrastructure Stock Is Up 570% in 1 Year. Is It Time to Take Profits or Buy More?
While most of the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers have seen their stocks weighed down by massive spending plans for 2026, many AI infrastructure companies supplying key equipment for new data centers have seen their stock prices soar over the past year. That includes Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), which sells high-speed networking systems. The company's stock is up 609% over the past year, driven by strong demand for its optical networking products.But after its incredible run, investors may be wondering if it's too late to buy the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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