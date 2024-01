This AI Stock Beat Nvidia Last Year, and It's Doing It Again in 2024. Is It a Screaming Buy?

Not a lot of stocks outperformed Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in 2023. In fact, the artificial intelligence (AI) chip superstar was the best-performing stock on the S&P 500 index.Nvidia shares jumped 239% last year as the company delivered blowout results thanks to skyrocketing demand for its GPUs and accelerators, which are crucial components for the infrastructure that makes AI models like ChatGPT.However, Nvidia wasn't the top performer in the entire stock market. One of the handful of companies that beat it was a little-known AI stock called Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). Here's how the two stocks did last year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel