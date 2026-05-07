Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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07.05.2026 23:01:00
This AI Stock Could Be Landing a $200 Billion Anthropic Deal. Here's Why Investors Should Pay Attention.
News broke earlier this week that artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Anthropic has reportedly committed to spend roughly $200 billion with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud over five years -- a staggering figure that, if accurate, could meaningfully shift the balance in AI infrastructure spending. The Information first reported the number on Tuesday. Shares of the search giant climbed about 2% in extended trading following the report.But before we dig into the implications, note that there's a catch: neither company has confirmed the $200 billion figure. Regardless, there is a very real capacity build-out going on, with or without this commitment -- and it has huge implications for Alphabet stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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