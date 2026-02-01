Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
01.02.2026 13:20:00
This AI Stock Could Be Your Best Shot at Life-Changing Gains
Buying and holding a top artificial intelligence (AI) stock for the long run can indeed be a life-changing investment, as is evident from the terrific returns that Nvidia has delivered in the past five years.An investment of $1,000 in shares of Nvidia made just three years ago is now worth almost $14,000. So, if you'd invested a larger amount in Nvidia stock at the beginning of the AI boom, you would be sitting on remarkable gains presently. The good news is that there is another AI stock that could replicate the stunning gains Nvidia has delivered over the past three years -- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).Let's look at the reasons why Micron could be a life-changing investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
