Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
25.02.2026 22:20:00
This AI Stock Has Soared 123% Since Its IPO. Is It Still a Buy for 2026?
It has been just under a year since CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) went public, and the stock has proven to be a terrific investment for anyone who bought it during the initial public offering.Specifically, CoreWeave stock is up an impressive 123% since it began trading on the market in March 2025. However, the neocloud infrastructure company experienced a bumpy ride over that time. CoreWeave's share price spiked more than 300% by the end of June 2025, but it's currently down 51% from that 52-week high.CoreWeave's decline was driven by general market concerns about huge spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and whether it's sustainable, as well as worries about a bubble in this sector. The company operates dedicated AI data centers that use graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
