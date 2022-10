This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What do Amazon Microsoft , and Google parent Alphabet have in common? They all have market valuations of more than $1 trillion.But there's another thing. They all have a partnership with a small artificial intelligence (AI) company called C3.ai (NYSE: AI). C3.ai is a leader in enterprise AI, an industry it helped to create. The company develops ready-made and customizable AI solutions for hundreds of companies across different industries, which can materially accelerate their adoption of advanced technology. The stock is trading at a very attractive price right now after declining 93% from its all-time high. Here's why investors should consider buying in. Continue reading