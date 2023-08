This AI Stock Is Down Almost 40% This Week Alone -- Is It Time To Buy?

When investing in stocks, you must be ready for volatility; it's just the cost of doing business. But some stocks can stress you out more than others, and artificial intelligence-based lending company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) could be the most volatile stock on Wall Street.Shares have been a big winner in 2023, surging 400% since January, heading into the company's second-quarter earnings. Unfortunately, the market didn't like what it saw, and the stock plunged roughly 40% in just one week.So is Upstart truly a redemption story worth buying the dip on? Or are the lights out at this party? Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel