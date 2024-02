This AI Stock Is Down More Than 90%. It's Still Not a Buy.

Lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial-intelligence (AI) technology to provide an alternative to traditional credit scores for its bank and credit union partners, is struggling in a tough economic environment. Banks are tightening lending standards as they gird themselves for deteriorating collateral values and credit quality within their portfolios.This tightening on the part of lenders has put a severe chill on Upstart's business that even artificial intelligence can't overcome. Revenue was down 4% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2023, marking the close of a tough year where revenue crashed 39%.Transaction volume was down 19% in the fourth quarter, and the conversion on rate requests hovered just above 11%. That conversion rate is down from 24% in the fourth quarter of 2021.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel